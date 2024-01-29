Edison Group's Strategic £2 Million Investment and Rebranding in South Lanarkshire

The Scottish business landscape is witnessing an exciting reshuffle as the Edison Group invests approximately £2 million in new premises at Langlands Business Park, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire. The new facility is a substantial one, boasting 16,500 square feet of workshop space and 3,500 square feet of office space, well-equipped to house approximately 80 employees.

Strategic Rebranding of GDC Design

As part of this expansion, the company is strategically rebranding its subsidiary GDC Design to Principal Building Ltd. The decision not only indicates a shift in branding but also represents a significant change in the company's direction and capabilities.

Investment in New Facilities and Machinery

Edison Group's CEO, Calum Melville, emphasized the company's commitment to its investment in the new facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, including eleven machines and a spray booth, and an experienced senior management team. The team members bring with them over a century of combined experience, positioning Principal Building as a leading contractor.

Broadening the Range of Services

The rebranding move allows Principal Building to offer a broad range of services such as new build, major refits, shopfitting, minor works, interior fit out, and manufactured joinery. All these services are supported by cutting-edge Felder machinery. Moreover, Edison Group's other subsidiaries including Eden Homes (Scotland) Ltd, Crown Architectural Ltd, and TedCo Contracts Ltd will also relocate to the East Kilbride facility. The transition is expected to be completed by April.

Reflecting on the Group's performance, Melville noted that the group's sales have surpassed £30 million on a rolling 12-month basis. This highlights the group's ongoing commitment and ambitious plans for developing its construction business in the UK.