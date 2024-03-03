Edinburgh's Historic Gem: Top Floor Flat with Skyline Views Hits Market

Amidst the architectural splendor of Edinburgh's UNESCO World Heritage Site, a top floor flat on Oxford Terrace has recently been unveiled, offering a rare chance to own a piece of the city's history coupled with modern luxury. This three-bedroom apartment, celebrated for its "unrivalled" skyline views and "exceptional" private roof terrace, was listed for sale on March 1, promising prospective buyers a slice of Edinburgh's rich heritage and contemporary comfort.

Advertisment

Architectural Elegance Meets Modern Refinement

Stepping into the property, one is greeted by a wide, light-filled hallway leading into a home that beautifully marries its historical roots with modern upgrades. The living spaces, including a large sitting room and a drawing room that opens onto a sunny roof terrace, offer flexible accommodation tailored to meet the demands of contemporary living. The kitchen, well-appointed with a range of wall-mounted units and a gas range cooker, complements the immaculately refurbished accommodations that retain key period features. With three flexible bedroom spaces, the principal of which boasts an immaculate bathroom, this property does not just offer a living space but a testament to Edinburgh's architectural beauty.

Location: A Cultural and Historical Nexus

Advertisment

Located on the peaceful western edge of the New Town and close to the much sought-after neighbourhood of Stockbridge, 1/3 Oxford Terrace enjoys proximity to the cultural highlights of the city centre, easy access to the city bypass, and the Forth Road Bridge. Its location within a few minutes' walk of the historic city centre as well as Stockbridge, with its boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, positions it as a prime spot for those looking to immerse themselves in the city's vibrant lifestyle. Moreover, for a small annual fee, residents can access Dean Gardens, offering lovely walks and a retreat into nature amidst the urban landscape.

A Rare Opportunity in Edinburgh's Real Estate Market

As noted by Rettie & Co, the estate agency handling the sale, this property is a "true gem" in a highly sought after location, expected to appeal to a wide range of buyers. Its blend of historical charm and modern amenities, coupled with its exceptional location, makes it a standout offering in Edinburgh's real estate market. Designed by the well-known architects John Tait and built between 1850 - 1853, this top floor apartment not only offers a unique living experience but also a piece of Edinburgh's storied past.

This listing offers a glimpse into the kind of luxury and heritage that Edinburgh's property market has to offer. For those seeking to invest in a home that offers both a connection to history and a modern living experience, 1/3 Oxford Terrace represents an unparalleled opportunity. With its stunning views, elegant accommodation, and prime location, it's a property that invites its new owners to not just reside, but to thrive within the heart of Edinburgh.