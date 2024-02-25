Edinburgh's Hidden Gem: A Craigentinny Flat with Luxurious Amenities Awaits Its New Owner

Imagine stepping into a home where every detail has been meticulously curated to offer both comfort and luxury. In Edinburgh's serene Craigentinny neighborhood, a two-bedroom flat has hit the market, setting a new standard for modern living. Priced at £165,000, this property is not just a home; it's a sanctuary. With high-standard decorations, spacious rooms, and unexpected amenities like a home gym and hot tub, it promises an unparalleled lifestyle to its future owners.

More Than Just a Place to Live

The heart of this Craigentinny flat is its open plan living and dining area, anchored by a cozy wood-burning stove that adds warmth and character. The two double bedrooms are generously sized, with one boasting built-in wardrobes, offering ample storage without sacrificing style. The contemporary updates throughout the flat ensure that every inch of space is both beautiful and functional.

An Oasis in the City

Outside, the property extends its charm. A shared laundry space adds convenience, while the private garden invites relaxation and entertainment. Here, a patio and pergola with a hot tub offer a private escape, and the large outhouse, transformed into a gym, adds a touch of luxury to the daily routine. This outdoor space is not just an add-on; it's an integral part of the home, designed to enhance the living experience.

A Coveted Location

Located on Sleigh Drive, the flat enjoys a desirable location with easy access to Edinburgh's city center, local amenities, and the scenic Portobello beach. This blend of convenience and tranquility makes it an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers eager to find a stylish and comfortable living space in a vibrant community.

In conclusion, this Craigentinny flat represents a rare opportunity in Edinburgh's real estate market. It's a testament to the idea that a home can be both a place to live and a personal retreat. With its thoughtful design, luxurious amenities, and prime location, it's poised to become the dream home for its new owners.