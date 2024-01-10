EDF to Invest £300M in Sizewell B for Potential Lifespan Extension

EDF, the French multinational electric utility company, has announced a massive investment plan for the United Kingdom’s nuclear power fleet. The owner of the Sizewell B power plant in Leiston, UK, EDF is set to invest £300 million over the next two years as part of a broader strategy that involves a total of £1.3 billion in the country’s five nuclear power stations from 2024 to 2026. This is a significant component of the nearly £9 billion allocated since 2009 for the UK nuclear fleet.

Extension Plans for Sizewell B

Sizewell B, a key player in the UK’s nuclear fleet, has been operational for 29 years. It has produced over 250 terawatt hours of electricity during its lifespan. Unique among the UK’s nuclear power plants, it employs standard Pressurised Water Reactor technology and contributes to 3% of the nation’s electricity. EDF is now considering a lifespan extension for this plant, which could allow it to operate 20 years beyond its current 2035 expiry date.

Investment Contingencies and Expectations

The potential extension of Sizewell B’s lifespan is contingent on establishing a sustainable commercial model. A final decision regarding this significant investment is expected in 2025. EDF’s investment strategy aims to maximize the output of the existing nuclear fleet. It also aspires to preserve the critical nuclear skills required for future projects. This plan follows life extensions for other power plants such as Heysham 1 and Hartlepool, announced in March 2023.

EDF’s Contribution to the UK Economy

EDF is not just boosting power production; it’s also contributing to the UK economy. The plan includes hiring more than 1,000 people across its plants. Furthermore, EDF will be paying around £600 million in taxes for 2023. This sum includes £200 million through the new Electricity Generator Levy. EDF’s strategy is indicative of a dual commitment to both energy production and economic contribution.