Eden Shopping Centre to Provide Free Eco-Activities for Children this February Half-Term

The Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe is set to become a hub of eco-conscious learning and fun for children this February half-term. With a schedule running from February 12 to 16, the centre will offer a variety of free, environmentally-friendly activities under an inflatable leaf located near the Black Sheep Coffee area.

Engaging the Young Minds

The Eden Green team, along with the fun and engaging character, William Wormsworth, will be present throughout the event, sparking children's curiosity and interest in various environmental and wellness topics. The programme is designed to be interactive and engaging, featuring stories, puppet shows, and games, all with the aim of educating children about the importance of environmental conservation.

Sporting Fun with the Chairboys

Adding to the excitement, on February 16, young fitness enthusiasts will have the opportunity to take part in a fitness training session conducted by the players of the Wycombe Wanderers football team, fondly known as the Chairboys. This initiative adds a fun twist to the program, highlighting the link between physical fitness and overall well-being.

A Community-Driven Initiative

The event is designed as a drop-in series, allowing families the flexibility to join any time between 11 am and 1 pm, or 1:30 pm and 4 pm each day. Furthermore, the community-driven initiative is being supported by local businesses, including Yo! Sushi, Buzz Gym, New Life, and M&S Opticians, who are all participating in the event and contributing towards making it a success.

The Eden Shopping Centre's eco-activities offer a unique opportunity for children to learn about and engage with environmental issues in a fun, interactive way. It's a testament to the centre's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to inspire the next generation to become eco-conscious citizens.