Eco-Friendly Luxury: New High-Spec Home Boasts Green Innovations in Minehead

Unveiling a step towards sustainable living, a brand-new contemporary residence has been introduced in the Periton Mead development on the outskirts of Minehead. Crafted by Ware Developments, this four-bedroom property not only emphasizes luxury but also embeds eco-conscious features, marking a significant stride in modern housing.

Design Meets Sustainability

With its construction completed recently, the house benefits from a 10-year structural warranty, showcasing the builder's confidence in its durability and quality. The property stands out with its highly insulated timber-framed construction, complemented by an aesthetic external finish of Newbridge stone, render, and cladding. The residence takes a green leap forward with a contemporary flat roof planted with sedum and equipped with green roof solar panels, a testament to the commitment towards reducing the carbon footprint.

Luxurious Interiors with Eco-Friendly Touch

Inside, the property reveals a spacious layout bathed in natural light, thanks to the thoughtful design that promotes a high degree of sunlight penetration. The ground floor boasts underfloor heating throughout, ensuring a comfortable living environment. The large living room, with its double aspect and sliding doors to the garden, offers a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. The open-plan contemporary kitchen/dining area, featuring bi-folding doors to the garden, exemplifies modern living standards. On the upper floor, the principal bedroom suite opens to a glass-framed balcony, offering breathtaking views, while the second bedroom comes with an ensuite shower room, adding a touch of luxury.

Outdoor Splendor with a Vision for the Future

The property's garden, generous in size and with a favourable southerly aspect, awaits a visionary's touch for landscaping. It features two distinct patio areas and a large expanse of lawn, set against the serene backdrop of open farmland and Exmoor National Park views. Access to the property is facilitated by a driveway shared with the adjoining property, leading to a garage, ensuring convenience without compromising on privacy.

As we reflect on this remarkable development, it becomes evident that the fusion of luxury and sustainability can indeed coexist. This property not only offers a high-quality living space but also sets a benchmark for eco-friendly practices in modern construction. The emphasis on green technologies, without sacrificing style or comfort, paves the way for future developments to incorporate sustainable solutions in their designs, fostering a healthier planet for generations to come.