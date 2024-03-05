Eastern Electrics Announces 2024 Lineup: Kerri Chandler, Jamie Jones, and Debut Acts

London's anticipated summer event, Eastern Electrics, has unveiled its stellar lineup for the upcoming festival on August 24th, 2024. With a mix of returning legends and fresh faces, the festival promises an electrifying showcase at Lee Valley Showground.

Star-Studded Lineup and Festival Debutants

This year, Eastern Electrics is bringing back some familiar names such as Sven Väth, Jamie Jones, Kerri Chandler, and Skream, ensuring attendees are treated to performances that have captivated audiences in the past. Additionally, the festival is set to welcome new talents, including Sonja Moonear and the dynamic duo GOLFOS -- AKA PAWSA and Dennis Cruz. Moreover, a special back-to-back set featuring Seth Troxler and Joseph Capriati is among the highly anticipated acts, promising a unique musical experience for festival-goers.

Local Promoters Take the Stage

Adding to the musical diversity, local promoters Disco Disco and Labyrinth are set to curate two of the five stages. Attendees can look forward to an eclectic mix of genres with Disco Disco hosting acts like Groove Armada, Nightmares on Wax, and Bellaire, while Labyrinth's lineup includes Âme back-to-back Trikk, Bedouin, and Argy. These collaborations highlight Eastern Electrics' commitment to showcasing a broad spectrum of electronic music, catering to various tastes and preferences.

What to Expect at Lee Valley Showground

Set against the backdrop of Lee Valley Showground, Eastern Electrics 2024 is not just about the music; it's an immersive experience. With five stages featuring a blend of established stars and emerging talents, the festival offers something for everyone. Beyond the music, festival-goers can enjoy a range of activities and food options, making it a perfect summer day out. As the date approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be one of the season's most memorable events.

With its carefully curated lineup and diverse offerings, Eastern Electrics 2024 is poised to be a highlight of the summer festival season. It provides a platform for both renowned and up-and-coming artists to showcase their talents, fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. As attendees from various backgrounds come together to celebrate music and culture, the festival stands as a testament to the unifying power of electronic music.