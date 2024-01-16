EastEnders' Twist Leads to Temporary Exit for Kim Fox and Howie Danes

In a captivating turn of events on the British soap opera EastEnders, characters Kim Fox and Howie Danes, portrayed by Tameka Empson and an undisclosed actor respectively, find themselves entwined in an unexpected storyline that necessitates their temporary exit from the show.

Howie's Exciting Job Offer

The tale unfolds when Howie receives an exhilarating job offer to work on a cruise ship for three months. However, Kim is initially hesitant about the idea, her apprehension stemming from potential romantic temptations that might present themselves to Howie in her absence. In an attempt to assuage her fears, Howie invites Kim to a company photo shoot where she can meet his colleagues, including his boss Rory, who interestingly shares a resemblance to Kim.

A Surprise Opportunity for Kim

During this visit, an unexpected opportunity unfolds for Kim. Her expertise in social media advice catches Rory's attention, leading to her being offered a job as a social media manager on the cruise ship. Despite the promising opportunity, the couple contemplates declining the offer upon learning about the behavioural issues of Denzel, a child close to them. His acting out at school is attributed to his fears of abandonment.

Denzel's Encouragement and Denise's Concern

After a heartfelt discussion with Denzel, who encourages them to take up the opportunity, Kim and Howie decide to accept the job offer. However, another hurdle presents itself when Kim becomes concerned about the mental health of her sister Denise, suspecting she may be struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Denise, however, dismisses her concerns, attributing her distress to ongoing issues with her boyfriend Jack, and urges Kim to take the cruise job.

Tameka Empson's Temporary Exit from EastEnders

As Kim and Howie set off for their cruise ship adventure, it emerges that actress Tameka Empson will be taking a brief hiatus from EastEnders. She is set to grace the stage of the Theatre Royal Stratford East, starring as Mrs Aphrodite in the musical 'The Big Life'. This performance marks the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere. EastEnders continues to air on weekdays on BBC One and is also accessible through BBC iPlayer, with episodes released early in the morning prior to TV broadcasts.