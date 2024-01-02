en English
Spain

‘EastEnders’ Star Michelle Collins Stranded in Spain After Passport Mishap

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
‘EastEnders’ Star Michelle Collins Stranded in Spain After Passport Mishap

Renowned actress Michelle Collins, celebrated for her role as Cindy Beale on the esteemed BBC soap opera ‘EastEnders’, recently encountered an unexpected hitch during her vacation in Spain. Collins, 61, found herself stranded at Malaga airport after losing her passport, resulting in her missing her planned flight back to the United Kingdom.

Lost Passport Leads to Unexpected Stranding

After realizing her misfortune, Collins swiftly sought assistance from her airline, Easyjet, and the local police. Despite her earnest efforts, which included a public call for help on social media, she was barred from boarding the flight by the airline’s staff. The unforeseen circumstance left her in a tangle, as she vocalized her disappointment with the lack of support from the airline.



Collins to Seek Emergency Travel Document

With her return to the UK impeded, Collins revealed plans to visit the British Embassy the following day to acquire an emergency travel document. Her intention to return to the embassy once it reopened was expressed with a tinge of frustration, as she navigated the predicament.



Return to EastEnders Amidst Travel Chaos

Amidst the travel chaos, Collins’ recent dramatic return to ‘EastEnders’ after a 25-year hiatus has been creating waves. She was slated to be filming the show during this period. Her comeback featured a memorable scene where her character, Cindy, involved in a fiery dispute with her mother-in-law Kathy Beale, was lauded by viewers as a standout moment of the series.

Despite the setback, Collins remained optimistic about her situation, underlining that she was ‘alive and safe’. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal documents during travel, even for the most seasoned of travelers.

Spain Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

