East Suffolk Captured: Winners of 'Through the Lens' Photography Contest Announced

Organized by East Suffolk Council, a competition designed to highlight the beauty and diversity of East Suffolk has culminated in a showcase of breathtaking photography. The 'East Suffolk Through the Lens' competition, which ran from December 11 to January 28, drew more than 350 entries from both amateur and professional photographers eager to depict their favorite aspects of the district. Tim Bennett's 'Early Morning Swim at Southwold Beach' emerged as the winning photograph, acclaimed for its striking use of color, light, and a sense of tranquillity.

Talented Lenses Capture East Suffolk's Essence

The competition encouraged participants to capture the essence of East Suffolk, focusing on its landscapes, landmarks, people, and wildlife. Among the standout entries were Darren Kirby's misty beach scene in Lowestoft, Peter Stokes' 'ghostly' image of Felixstowe Ferry on the River Deben, and Jordan Shaddick's dynamic photo of a hare sprinting across Boyton and Hollesley Marshes. In the under-16 category, Bruno Leon's photograph of a vole at RSPB Minsmere won top honors, displaying the talent of younger photographers in capturing the natural world.

Cllr Caroline Topping, leader of East Suffolk Council and member of the judging panel, expressed admiration for the range and quality of submissions. The photographs not only showcased the beauty of East Suffolk but also reflected the personal connections and interpretations of the photographers. The competition was a testament to the diverse landscape and vibrant life in East Suffolk, with entries ranging from inspiring to humorous and cleverly composed scenes.

Awards and Recognition

As a reward for his winning entry, Tim Bennett's photograph will grace the cover of the East Suffolk Magazine, reaching every household in the district next spring. Both the overall and under-16 winners, along with the three highly commended runners-up, will receive high-street retail vouchers. The selected photographs, including the winners and commended entries, are available for public viewing on the 'East Suffolk Through the Lens' webpage, allowing a wider audience to appreciate the captivating views of East Suffolk through the eyes of its residents and visitors.

The 'East Suffolk Through the Lens' competition has successfully highlighted the district's unique charm and the talent of its photographers. The winning images, characterized by their beauty, diversity, and ability to evoke emotion, will undoubtedly foster a deeper appreciation for the region amongst locals and beyond. This initiative not only celebrates the picturesque landscapes and vibrant wildlife of East Suffolk but also encourages community engagement and artistic expression, leaving a lasting impression on both participants and viewers.