East Riding Council Calls for Ofcom’s Emergency Review on Broadband Pole Installations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
In a unanimous decision, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council has taken a decisive stride towards addressing the mounting concerns of local residents over the installation of new broadband poles in the Hull Telecoms Area. The council’s move comes in the form of a motion proposed by Councillor Coleen Gill, which has urged Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, to orchestrate an emergency market review well ahead of its next scheduled review in 2026.

Crux of the Motion

The motion underscores a glaring issue – the erection of new poles despite the presence of a perfectly adequate gigabit-capable duct and pole network. It outlines four pivotal considerations: the need for telecom companies to demonstrate their attempts to utilize the existing infrastructure, compelling the publication of existing providers’ pricing for infrastructure access, mandating formal disputes through Ofcom in the absence of agreements, and urging a halt to new installations until the emergency review is completed.

The Council’s Limited Power

Councillor Leo Hammond, acknowledging the residents’ worries, expressed the council’s limited power as a Planning Authority and Highway Authority. He pointed to the national planning policy that allows for the development of poles. Moreover, he noted that utility operators such as MS3 and Connexin are regulated by Ofcom and not the council. However, within its legislative powers, the council has actively engaged with these providers. In fact, it revoked street work permits from MS3 due to safety violations and has been conducting continuous site monitoring and inspections.

Residents’ Role and Council’s Endeavour

Residents are urged to report health and safety issues to the council. The council has emphasized its commitment to addressing the concerns and grievances of its residents, despite its limited power. The council’s motion, backed by all its members, is a testament to that commitment. The council’s call to Ofcom for an emergency review is a significant step in trying to bring a halt to the broadband pole installations, which have been a source of frustration and concern for many residents.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

