en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

East of England Launch Academy: Pioneering the Future of Offshore Renewable Energy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
East of England Launch Academy: Pioneering the Future of Offshore Renewable Energy

The East of England Launch Academy, an initiative aimed at revolutionizing the UK’s offshore renewable energy sector, has witnessed the successful graduation of nine companies, including Harwich’s Haven Dredging. The program, which seeks to transform the sector, has successfully culminated its first run, leaving behind an imprint of innovation and success.

Tiamat: The Innovation at Heart

Haven Dredging, a subsidiary of Harwich Haven Authority, introduced the Tiamat dredging solution. This cutting-edge technology pumps silt back into the water column, capitalizing on tides and currents to naturally replenish estuarine systems, a significant step towards sustainable dredging practices.

An Intensive Training Program

Over the course of six months, the participating companies were exposed to specialized training modules and support in various business areas. These included legal, marketing, export, accountancy, intellectual property, investor readiness, technology assessment, and business case reviews, providing companies with an all-encompassing foundational framework for success.

Strengthening the UK’s Offshore Supply Chain

Stephen Wyatt from ORE Catapult stressed the importance of strengthening the UK’s offshore supply chain to meet net zero targets. The program, according to him, presents a golden opportunity for UK businesses to step up and play a pivotal role in the transition to cleaner energy. Jake Storey from Haven Dredging echoed this sentiment, stating that the program offered a strategic advantage and essential tools for business growth and investor attraction.

The East of England Launch Academy received funding from several sources, including ORE Catapult, RWE, and Essex County Council, further highlighting the collaborative effort and shared vision driving this initiative.

Following the success of previous Launch Academy programs at national and regional levels, this initiative stands as a beacon for future endeavors in the realm of offshore renewable energy, marking the start of a promising journey towards a sustainable future.

0
Business Energy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
As the United States grapples with an aging population, the senior care industry in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, is stepping up to the plate. Harvard’s 2023 study on housing America’s older adults reveals a demographic shift: the number of seniors, aged 65 and up, has surged from 43 million in 2012 to approximately 58 million in
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Biden Sends Presidential Trade Mission to Philippines: A Landmark in US-Philippines Economic Relations
2 mins ago
Biden Sends Presidential Trade Mission to Philippines: A Landmark in US-Philippines Economic Relations
Jeremy Gies Ascends to Presidency of SurgePays, Inc
3 mins ago
Jeremy Gies Ascends to Presidency of SurgePays, Inc
Margi Vagell Appointed as Lowe's New Executive VP of Supply Chain
34 seconds ago
Margi Vagell Appointed as Lowe's New Executive VP of Supply Chain
Presidential Taskforce Clamps Down on Illegal Tax Collection from Truck Drivers
2 mins ago
Presidential Taskforce Clamps Down on Illegal Tax Collection from Truck Drivers
Three S&P 500 Companies Face Challenges Despite Index's 2023 Rebound
2 mins ago
Three S&P 500 Companies Face Challenges Despite Index's 2023 Rebound
Latest Headlines
World News
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
9 seconds
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
15 seconds
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
19 seconds
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
29 seconds
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
49 seconds
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
1 min
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
1 min
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
1 min
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
2 mins
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
23 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
43 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app