East of England Launch Academy: Pioneering the Future of Offshore Renewable Energy

The East of England Launch Academy, an initiative aimed at revolutionizing the UK’s offshore renewable energy sector, has witnessed the successful graduation of nine companies, including Harwich’s Haven Dredging. The program, which seeks to transform the sector, has successfully culminated its first run, leaving behind an imprint of innovation and success.

Tiamat: The Innovation at Heart

Haven Dredging, a subsidiary of Harwich Haven Authority, introduced the Tiamat dredging solution. This cutting-edge technology pumps silt back into the water column, capitalizing on tides and currents to naturally replenish estuarine systems, a significant step towards sustainable dredging practices.

An Intensive Training Program

Over the course of six months, the participating companies were exposed to specialized training modules and support in various business areas. These included legal, marketing, export, accountancy, intellectual property, investor readiness, technology assessment, and business case reviews, providing companies with an all-encompassing foundational framework for success.

Strengthening the UK’s Offshore Supply Chain

Stephen Wyatt from ORE Catapult stressed the importance of strengthening the UK’s offshore supply chain to meet net zero targets. The program, according to him, presents a golden opportunity for UK businesses to step up and play a pivotal role in the transition to cleaner energy. Jake Storey from Haven Dredging echoed this sentiment, stating that the program offered a strategic advantage and essential tools for business growth and investor attraction.

The East of England Launch Academy received funding from several sources, including ORE Catapult, RWE, and Essex County Council, further highlighting the collaborative effort and shared vision driving this initiative.

Following the success of previous Launch Academy programs at national and regional levels, this initiative stands as a beacon for future endeavors in the realm of offshore renewable energy, marking the start of a promising journey towards a sustainable future.