Travel & Tourism

E-Sim Services: The Lifeline for British Travelers Against Post-Brexit Roaming Charges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
E-Sim Services: The Lifeline for British Travelers Against Post-Brexit Roaming Charges

The post-Brexit era has brought a myriad of challenges for British travelers, and one of them is the hefty roaming charges they face when traveling abroad. A case in point is a British traveler who was slapped with a stinging £200,000 bill for roaming during a four-day holiday. But in this ocean of high charges, an island of relief has been found in the form of e-sim services.

The Rise of E-Sim Services

One such e-sim service is Airalo, which offers cost-effective data packages that are much more affordable than traditional telecom providers. The process of purchasing and using an e-sim is straightforward: select a country-specific data package and switch from your regular sim card to an e-sim.

A Personal Encounter with Airalo

In a personal experience in Turkey, the service was found to be a lifesaver. Instead of forking out exorbitant charges, the cost of data usage for five days was equivalent to the price of two coffees. It was a stark contrast to the high costs of traditional roaming services, particularly those of telecom company EE.

Other E-Sim Providers

Besides Airalo, there are other e-sim providers like Airhub, AloSIM, Nomad, Instabridge, BNESIM, Holafly, and GlobaleSIM. However, it is imperative to check your phone’s compatibility with e-sims as some older models may not support them.

E-Sims vs Traditional Roaming Services

When compared with traditional roaming services, e-sims stand out for their cost-effectiveness. For example, EE’s rates for roaming in Turkey are pricey, making e-sims a much more economical choice for British travelers.

In conclusion, e-sim services offer a promising solution for British travelers grappling with high post-Brexit roaming charges. By choosing an e-sim over a traditional provider, travelers can enjoy their holiday without the worry of a shocking phone bill waiting for them at home.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Travel & Tourism

