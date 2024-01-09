DX Group PLC Shareholders Approve Acquisition by HIG Capital LLC

DX Group PLC, a prominent parcel delivery company based in Slough, England, has confirmed the green light from shareholders for its acquisition by HIG Capital LLC. The decision was made in two distinct meetings on Tuesday, with 79% voting in favor during the court meeting and a whopping 96% approval in the general meeting.

Details of the Acquisition

The agreement for this significant takeover was established in November when DX Group gave consent to a cash acquisition by Transit Bidco Ltd. This company is a subsidiary of funds managed by HIG, which agreed to a purchase value of approximately GBP 314.8 million. As a result of this acquisition, DX shareholders are set to receive 48.5 pence for each share they own.

The Completion Plan

The completion process of the acquisition is to be conducted through a court-sanctioned scheme, which is expected to be finalized by January 29. Subsequently, DX Group’s shares will be delisted from the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on January 30. The current stock price as of Tuesday afternoon saw a marginal increase of 0.3%, reaching 47.15 pence per share in London.

Implications for DX Group

This approval marks a significant milestone in the acquisition process, indicating a decisive step towards the conclusion of the takeover by HIG Capital. The takeover by HIG Capital represents a 12-month change of 65% and is seen as a strategic move that could potentially bolster the company’s position in the competitive parcel delivery industry.