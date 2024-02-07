DWP Issues Critical Update to Universal Credit Claimants: Don't Miss Important Calls

In an important update, the UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has alerted Universal Credit claimants of the potential risk of missing important phone calls from the department. This development follows the department's initiative to ensure that claimants do not overlook critical communications that might appear as 'unknown' or display an 0800 number on the caller ID.
Recognising and Responding to DWP Calls
Claimants are strongly advised to answer these calls, especially if they are preceded by a message in their online account. The DWP's emphasis on this issue underscores the significance of these calls in maintaining effective communication between the department and the claimants. To help claimants distinguish between genuine calls and potential scams, the DWP has offered guidance on how to verify the authenticity of the calls.
Verifying and Safeguarding Against Scams
One suggested method involves asking the caller to input a specific phrase in the claimant's online journal as a means of confirmation. This innovative approach seeks to provide a layer of security for claimants and reinforce trust in the communication process.
A Warning Against Universal Credit Advance Payment Scams
The advisory also draws attention to a common scam targeting Universal Credit claimants involving Advance Payments. Under this scam, fraudsters offer to apply for the Advance Payment on behalf of the claimant and subsequently charge a hefty fee, often exceeding 40% of the payment amount. The DWP update serves as a timely reminder for claimants to remain vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.
Universal Credit: A Lifeline for Many
Universal Credit, a social security payment in the UK, is designed to assist individuals who are unemployed or on a low income. It combines several older benefits into one streamlined payment, bringing relief and stability to many households across the country. As the DWP continues to refine and improve its processes, it is essential for claimants to stay informed and alert to get the most out of this crucial support system.