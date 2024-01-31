Dutch Startup LionVolt Acquires AMTE Power's Battery Production Line in Scotland

In a significant move for the global battery technology landscape, Dutch startup LionVolt has acquired the battery cell production line of AMTE Power in Thurso, Scotland. This acquisition comes as part of an accelerated mergers and acquisitions process facilitated by FRP Advisory, following AMTE Power's fall into administration in December due to funding delays.

Preserving Jobs, Building Synergies

With LionVolt's strategic acquisition, 20 jobs will be preserved in Thurso. However, it has also led to the redundancy of 15 other employees based in Milton, England. LionVolt, known for its pioneering work in 3D solid-state thin-film battery technology, views this acquisition as an opportunity to leverage Scotland's manufacturing expertise. This move is expected to accelerate the time-to-market for their innovative products.

LionVolt's Technological Prowess

Founded in 2020 from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), LionVolt is focused on enhancing battery performance across various metrics. These include energy density, cycle-life, charging speed, and safety. Their breakthrough technology utilizes a 3D structure of micropillars, covered in thin layers of functional material. This design facilitates faster charging and discharging times due to the shorter travel distance required for lithium-ions.

The acquisition aligns seamlessly with LionVolt's ambitious growth plan. This follows their announcement of a pilot production line at the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Designed to be compatible with existing commercial formats, LionVolt's batteries have the potential to revolutionize the energy storage sector.