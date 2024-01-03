Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spurt

Middlesbrough-based power infrastructure specialists, Durata, are set to double their operational space to nearly 10,000 square feet, with a significant expansion to their headquarters. This expansion includes the addition of an Innovation Centre that will serve as a nexus for global clients and a platform for educating local students about careers in engineering.

Domestic Expansion and Overseas Growth

Durata’s expansion in the Tees AMP Business Park is a testament to the company’s commitment to Teesside. The new unit will add an extra 6,331 square feet to the existing office. This comes alongside the company’s first foray overseas with the opening of an office in Frankfurt, Germany, establishing a global footprint for Durata.

Commendation and Commitment

John McGee, Managing Director of Durata, has expressed the company’s rootedness in Teesside, highlighting the supportive local business network as a crucial factor in their success. Middlesbrough Mayor, Chris Cooke, has commended Durata for their commitment to the town and for creating learning opportunities for the youth.

Workforce Growth and Record Turnover

Reflecting the company’s growth, Durata’s workforce has increased from 20 to 35 employees over the past year. The company is also anticipating record-setting turnover levels this year. Durata is intent on strengthening its supply chain within Teesside, continuing to use local suppliers and engineers for its international projects that span across South Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.