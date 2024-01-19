Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon in Row Over Mansion Pool Construction

Simon Le Bon, the frontman of the celebrated 1980s pop band Duran Duran, finds himself in a contentious dispute with his neighbor, Treasury civil servant Harry Dorrance-King. The discord revolves around the construction of a 50ft swimming pool at Le Bon's £5 million mansion in Putney, London.

Complaints Lodged Against Le Bons

Dorrance-King has lodged a formal grievance with the local council. The stern complaint accuses Le Bon and his wife, Yasmin, of several transgressions, including leaving construction debris unattended, causing noise pollution with early morning soil removal trucks, and impeding access to neighboring properties.

In addition to these allegations, Dorrance-King charges the Le Bons with maintaining scaffolding beyond the permitted timeframe. The civil servant also raises suspicions that the celebrity couple is constructing a basement without permission, under the pretense of installing the swimming pool.

Le Bons Maintain Silence

Despite numerous attempts to reach out, representatives for Le Bon have not offered any comments regarding the ongoing dispute. This silence has further fueled the discontent and speculation surrounding the construction project at the Putney mansion.

Simon Le Bon's Persona

Simon Le Bon, renowned globally as Duran Duran's lead vocalist, has previously articulated his gratitude for his wife's companionship on tours. He credits Yasmin for reining in his drinking habits and dissuading him from ordering cheese fondues, a habit he concedes is firmly in the past.