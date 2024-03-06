Dunstable Marks Heritage Project Completion with Celebratory Event at Ashton Square

This weekend, Ashton Square will transform into a bustling hub of activity and celebration, marking the conclusion of the Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme. The event, set to feature a blend of entertainment, historical exploration, and community engagement, aims to commemorate the town's rich heritage following a four-year rejuvenation project funded by Historic England.

Bringing History to Life

Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to engage with Dunstable's past in a unique and interactive manner. UrbanCanvas invites visitors to contribute to an 11-metre community doodle, encapsulating memories and milestones of Dunstable's historical journey.

Additionally, Dr. Digby Rocks from Hysterical History will captivate history enthusiasts with a display of hidden treasures and artefacts, offering a glimpse into the town's archaeological past. The revival of Middle Row Market, featuring craft and food stalls alongside free activities for children, promises a day of enjoyment and discovery for families.

Heritage and Community at Heart

The Dunstable HSHAZ scheme, spearheaded by Historic England, has focused on celebrating and preserving the town's heritage while fostering a sense of community. Key achievements include the renovation of the iconic clock tower, refurbishment of historic shop fronts, and the restoration of Priory House Heritage Centre and Tea Rooms. These efforts have not only enhanced the town's aesthetic appeal but have also played a crucial role in revitalizing local businesses and boosting community pride.

Looking Towards the Future

As the curtains close on this chapter of Dunstable's history, the community looks forward with anticipation to the lasting impact of the HSHAZ scheme. The successful completion of this project paves the way for future heritage preservation efforts, ensuring that Dunstable's rich history continues to be celebrated and cherished by generations to come. This weekend's event stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration in honoring and preserving our shared heritage.