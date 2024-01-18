en English
Business

Dunelm Reports Satisfactory Performance Amid Cost of Living Crisis

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, UK furniture and homewares retailer Dunelm has reported a satisfactory performance with a 1% rise in second-quarter sales, amassing to £483 million. The company also projects its full-year pretax profit to align with market expectations, averaging £202 million, as estimated by analysts.

Steady Revenue Growth Amidst Crisis

Even amidst the current financial turbulence, Dunelm’s shares closed at 1041 pence, a marginal decrease of 2.53% in London. The company’s confidence lies in the potential for further market share gains and a tight operational grip on costs, which have helped drive the rise in sales during the key Christmas period.

First Half-Year Performance Indicative of Resilience

In the first half of the fiscal year, Dunelm reported a 4.5% increase in total sales, amounting to £872 million. The gross margin in this period was 160 basis points higher than FY23, a result of improvements in freight rates.

Strategic Growth and Market Confidence

Amidst a challenging market, Dunelm has attributed its growth to the popularity of ‘cosy and warm’ products, such as electric blankets and oversized hoodies. CEO Nick Wilkinson has expressed his confidence in gaining market share. He further emphasized the company’s focus on expanding its ranges and improving its digital offering, with three new stores already opened.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

