Dundee Pub Wins Against Sky in Landmark Copyright Battle Over Football Screenings

In a notable legal tussle, the Troll Inn, a small pub in Dundee adorned with troll memorabilia, has emerged partially victorious against media conglomerate Sky over accusations of unauthorized football match screenings. Christopher Airlie, the pub's owner, faced a £10,000 lawsuit for allegedly broadcasting football games without a proper subscription, utilizing customers' Sky Go apps instead.
A Battle of David and Goliath
Described by Court of Session judge Lord Sandison as a "modern day David and Goliath" conflict, the case unfolded against the backdrop of the quaint Troll Inn, a locale far removed from the glitz and glamour, catering instead to a dedicated and mature clientele. The legal dispute centered around the pub's innovative method of screening football matches through customer-owned Sky Go apps, a move that Sky contended was in breach of their copyright. Despite Sky's claims, Lord Sandison found the broadcaster unable to demonstrate any financial losses, leading to a refusal to award the sought-after damages.
An Innovative Loophole
The heart of the case revolved around Airlie's defense, which highlighted a unique arrangement with patrons David McLellan and Craig Dolan, who brought devices to the pub, enabling the screening of matches via a Sky Go subscription. This practice, according to Airlie, had been ongoing for years, evolving from the use of a small tablet to computer monitors. Despite surveillance from private investigators and a clear breach of copyright, the court was convinced by Airlie's testimony regarding the non-commercial, personal use of the Sky Go service within his establishment.
The Court's Verdict
Ultimately, the court granted a perpetual interdict against the Troll Inn, preventing any future screenings via Sky Go, but declined to impose damages on Airlie. This decision underscores the complexities surrounding copyright laws and digital content consumption in public spaces. While Sky's copyright was undoubtedly infringed, the absence of clear evidence of loss meant that the media giant could not secure financial compensation from the small Dundee pub.