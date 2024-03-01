Dukes' Debut Family Festival: Engaging Workshops, Storytelling, and Pixar Screenings

This spring, an exciting new event is set to captivate families with a vibrant blend of entertainment and learning. The Dukes are launching their inaugural Family Festival, promising two weeks filled with diverse activities tailored to delight both young and old. From imaginative storytelling sessions to creative workshops, the festival aims to foster a love for the arts among attendees.

Family Fun Unleashed

The festival's lineup is a treasure trove of activities designed to spark creativity and imagination in children. Key highlights include Spot's Birthday Party and Shark in the Park, storytelling sessions that promise to transport young minds to worlds of adventure and excitement. For those who prefer a more tactile experience, Claytime and Club Origami offer a hands-on approach, encouraging children to mold and fold their way to creating their own stories.

Cinematic Delights and More

In addition to live performances, the festival will feature screenings of popular films, including the critically acclaimed Pixar film, Luca, and the eagerly awaited Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. These screenings offer families the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy storytelling in another form. With more workshops to be announced, the festival's lineup continues to grow, promising even more opportunities for family fun.

Through a rich array of activities, the Dukes' Family Festival is set to offer a unique blend of entertainment, education, and engagement. As the community gears up for this inaugural event, the promise of creating lasting memories with loved ones looms large, setting the stage for a tradition that could delight families for years to come.