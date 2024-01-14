Duke and Duchess of Sussex Warned of Impending Trials

In a foreboding prediction, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of impending trials in the coming months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may face a ‘real bomb’ and could be ‘completely exposed’ by the time summer arrives, according to Campbell’s cryptic forecast during her conversation with GB News.

Challenges Looming Over Sussexes

While the specifics of the anticipated difficulties remain shrouded in ambiguity, the suggestion paints a picture of unprecedented severity. The implication is clear: the couple’s past actions may soon catch up with them. This warning comes on the heels of a series of perceived humiliations, including the alleged incident at the Golden Globes 2024 and criticism of the couple’s content production for Netflix.

Pressure to Perform

The Sussexes are currently under intense pressure to deliver on their lucrative agreement with Netflix, set to conclude in 2025. Their production output thus far, which includes two docuseries, has been met with skepticism, and a movie project has been delayed. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams questioned their lack of productivity, stirring speculation that the couple may lose their Netflix contract. This silence has only fueled rumors of their alleged involvement in a royal race row.

Financial Risk and Diminishing Influence

The couple’s Archewell production company must establish itself as a successful Hollywood entity, or they risk financial ruin. Their lack of original content and potential contract loss with Netflix in 2025 have led to criticism. Royal author Tom Bower cautioned that they could face a ‘real problem’ if they continue to antagonize the royal family. Furthermore, there is a growing doubt about their ability to thrive in the entertainment industry in the United States. Their dream of starting a new life in America has ‘unravelled spectacularly,’ and new income sources may be hard to find.

In the wake of these challenges, their influence in the United States appears to be waning. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed that their impact has become fragile, with American publications beginning to refer to them by their first names, rather than their royal titles. Schofield suggested that the couple’s team is making desperate efforts to maintain the use of their royal titles in media references.

In conclusion, the coming months seem fraught with challenges for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The specifics of Lady Colin Campbell’s prediction remain to be seen, but the warning suggests that a tumultuous spring awaits the couple.