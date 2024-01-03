Dudley Zoo’s Annual Stocktake: A Crucial Contribution to Global Conservation

Dudley Zoo, a renowned zoological garden in the United Kingdom, has accomplished its annual task of counting every animal under its care. This yearly stocktake, which is a legal obligation under the Zoo Licensing Act, is not just a routine census at the local level but plays a pivotal role in the global conservation movement.

Every Animal Counts

From Asha, the majestic Asiatic lioness, to Zeb, the black and white ruffed lemur, every inhabitant of Dudley Zoo has been included in the stocktake. The audit, which is a requirement for all zoos and wildlife parks in the UK, mandates the counting of every invertebrate, bird, mammal, reptile, and amphibian.

Aiding Global Conservation Efforts

The collected data is then submitted to the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), an international platform dedicated to the accumulation and dissemination of zoological data. This system is the lifeline for conservation programs worldwide, assisting them in tracking animal populations and their health status.

More Than Just Numbers

While the process may seem merely administrative, the information gathered holds great significance for research and conservation initiatives globally. The data recorded in ZIMS helps not only in monitoring the numbers and species of animals in zoos worldwide but also in understanding their health patterns, breeding successes, and the challenges they face. It thereby provides a rich resource for scientists and conservationists striving to preserve our planet’s biodiversity.