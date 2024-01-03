en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Dudley Zoo’s Annual Stocktake: A Crucial Contribution to Global Conservation

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Dudley Zoo’s Annual Stocktake: A Crucial Contribution to Global Conservation

Dudley Zoo, a renowned zoological garden in the United Kingdom, has accomplished its annual task of counting every animal under its care. This yearly stocktake, which is a legal obligation under the Zoo Licensing Act, is not just a routine census at the local level but plays a pivotal role in the global conservation movement.

Every Animal Counts

From Asha, the majestic Asiatic lioness, to Zeb, the black and white ruffed lemur, every inhabitant of Dudley Zoo has been included in the stocktake. The audit, which is a requirement for all zoos and wildlife parks in the UK, mandates the counting of every invertebrate, bird, mammal, reptile, and amphibian.

Aiding Global Conservation Efforts

The collected data is then submitted to the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), an international platform dedicated to the accumulation and dissemination of zoological data. This system is the lifeline for conservation programs worldwide, assisting them in tracking animal populations and their health status.

More Than Just Numbers

While the process may seem merely administrative, the information gathered holds great significance for research and conservation initiatives globally. The data recorded in ZIMS helps not only in monitoring the numbers and species of animals in zoos worldwide but also in understanding their health patterns, breeding successes, and the challenges they face. It thereby provides a rich resource for scientists and conservationists striving to preserve our planet’s biodiversity.

0
United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Driver Sentenced to Ten Months for Causing Pedestrian's Death by Careless Driving

By Geeta Pillai

Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought

By Salman Khan

VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case

By Justice Nwafor

Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Mileston ...
@Sports · 1 min
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Mileston ...
heart comment 0
Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spurt

By Rafia Tasleem

Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spurt
South Tyneside Launches Initiative for Disabled, Elderly, and Single Parents’ Employment

By BNN Correspondents

South Tyneside Launches Initiative for Disabled, Elderly, and Single Parents' Employment
Government Denies Plans for Costa Drive-Through at Beccles’ Morrisons

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Government Denies Plans for Costa Drive-Through at Beccles' Morrisons
West Midlands Auctioneer Bond Wolfe Achieves Over £178M in Sales

By BNN Correspondents

West Midlands Auctioneer Bond Wolfe Achieves Over £178M in Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
50 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
52 seconds
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
54 seconds
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
55 seconds
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
57 seconds
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
1 min
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
1 min
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
1 min
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
1 min
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app