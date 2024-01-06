Duchess of York’s Visit to Epstein’s Mansion Uncovered in Court Documents

In a reveal that has taken both the public and Royal Family by surprise, unsealed court documents have presented a new facet to the relationship between Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein. The testimony of Juan ‘John’ Alessi, a former employee of Epstein who served at his Palm Beach mansion in the 1990s, claims that he saw the Duchess visiting the mansion alongside her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. While the visit was brief, this revelation casts a new light on the connections between the Duchess and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Ferguson’s Association with Epstein

Over the years, the Duchess has faced criticism for her ties with Epstein. A known transaction where Epstein assisted Ferguson financially to pay off her debts has been a significant point of controversy. The Duchess later confessed regret over this decision, deeming it a “gigantic error.” This new revelation from the court documents, which also contain over 100 mentions of Prince Andrew, underscores the ties between the Duchess and Epstein.

Alessi’s testimony also brings to light details about Prince Andrew’s visits to Epstein’s Florida mansion. He claimed that Prince Andrew did receive massages during his stay at the mansion. Despite these allegations, Prince Andrew has firmly denied any misconduct in his relations with Epstein.

Alessi said, “Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time.

“I don’t think she slept in there. I cannot remember. I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her.

“But Prince Andrew, yes – Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.”

Reports of Further Visits

Adding to the complexity of the situation, there have been reports of Ferguson visiting Epstein in New York City in 2010, during Epstein’s house arrest for sex crimes involving underage girls. This information, coupled with Alessi’s testimony, has sparked a renewed interest in the association between Epstein and the Duchess.

In the grand tapestry of the Epstein scandal, the unsealed court documents provide a new thread to follow. While the Duchess’s visit was brief and likely did not involve an overnight stay, the implications of these connections continue to ripple through the public sphere. Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, the Duchess of York has remained close to him, a fact that only adds more intrigue to this unfolding narrative.