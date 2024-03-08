Duchess of Edinburgh's Heartfelt Tribute Moves Duke Edward Ahead of 60th Birthday

In a warm and touching ceremony in Leeds, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, paid an emotional tribute to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, on the eve of his 60th birthday. She compared him to his father, Prince Philip, praising his humility and dedication to public service, and leaving the duke visibly moved.

The event, held just days before Prince Edward's milestone birthday, was marked by sincere words from the Duchess. Sophie described Edward as the "best of fathers and the most loving of husbands," emphasizing that he remains her best friend through the years.

Her speech, filled with admiration and respect, shed light on the duke's character, highlighting his selfless nature and significant contributions to charitable works, particularly his involvement with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award organization. The tribute took an unexpectedly personal turn as she revealed Edward's tendency to shy away from public accolades, mirroring the humility of his late father, Prince Philip.

Surprise Celebrations and Rugby League Visit

The celebrations took a festive turn with the presentation of a birthday cake and a rugby shirt emblazoned with 'HRH 60' to Prince Edward, symbolizing the royal's approach to his 60th birthday.

The day was further enriched by the couple's visit to a local stadium where they engaged with young girls participating in rugby league activities and met with pioneers of women's rugby league. This engagement, taking place on International Women's Day, underscored the duke and duchess's commitment to supporting sports and gender equality.