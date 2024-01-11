Dubai’s Mirage of Luxury: British Women Cautioned About Marrying Wealthy Partners

The glittering skyline of Dubai, the city of dreams, has been the backdrop for many British women who have married into affluence. However, the reality of this affluent lifestyle may not live up to its glamorous depiction, as an alarming pattern of women being abandoned and left financially vulnerable by their wealthy spouses emerges.

The Mirage of Luxury

With the rise of social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, there’s been a surge in posts showcasing British women enjoying luxurious lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. These posts often feature indulgent shopping sprees, extravagant dining experiences, and property upgrades, painting a seemingly enviable life.

However, beneath this veneer of luxury lies a stark contrast. According to specialist lawyer, Samara Iqbal from Amaras International Lawyers, based in Manchester, women may find themselves in a harsh reality where they are left without any financial security or legal rights to assets held in their partner’s name.

Understanding the Legal Landscape

In Dubai, where Sharia law is practiced, possessions are owned by the registered individual. This leaves women, whose names may not be on the register, without any claim to the assets. This worrying trend has left individuals stranded and financially vulnerable.

Iqbal advises women to take precautions like considering prenuptial or postnuptial agreements, personal bank accounts, independent visas, and agreements regarding child custody. She also notes that men are not immune to these risks and could also face abandonment or blackmail regarding their sexuality.

Seeking Recourse

The recent establishment of a civil court in Abu Dhabi might offer some solace to British women seeking settlements or joint custody of children. However, awareness about this potential recourse remains limited.

This advice comes amid increasing reports of expatriates who lived a life being pampered by their wealthy partners, only to face the threat of being discarded. The emphasis is on the importance of taking legal and financial precautions, signaling a need for awareness and caution when entering into such relationships in Dubai.