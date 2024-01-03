en English
United Kingdom

Drumbain: The Most Viewed Scottish Property of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Drumbain: The Most Viewed Scottish Property of 2023

Drumbain, a six-bedroom farmhouse in Fisherton, Ayr, has been crowned as the most viewed Scottish property on Rightmove in 2023. This Ayrshire gem, with an asking price exceeding £2.3 million, is not just another property on the market; it’s a spectacle of luxury and design, encapsulating the charm of Scotland’s countryside and the modernity of upscale living.

Unraveling the Allure of Drumbain

What sets Drumbain apart is its splendid array of amenities, including a gym, spa facilities, and a breathtaking glass-fronted extension. This extension, a testament to the harmonious blend of architecture and nature, offers a panoramic view of the Firth of Clyde. Unsurprisingly, this captivating seascape view through a glass wall is highlighted as the property’s most striking feature, creating a seamless visual connection between the indoor comforts and the outdoor serenity.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The property’s transformation from an old farmhouse to an exceptional family home is another feature that commands admiration. The renovation has maintained original features while incorporating modern design elements, reflecting a perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary living. Four of the six bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, and three bedrooms offer sea views, adding to the property’s allure. The kitchen and dining area, sprawling across the width of the house, lead into the lounge and snug. This creates a vast entertaining space, further amplifying the house’s appeal.

Expansive Estate with Untapped Potential

Drumbain is not just about the main house. The estate covers approximately 53 acres, encompassing gardens, a walled area with a flowing burn, and Drumbain Glen, a wooded area through which the burn wanders to meet the sea. Adding to the property’s potential are the courtyard buildings, currently housing the gym with spa facilities and storage spaces. These structures could be converted into additional living spaces, opening up possibilities for the new owners to tailor the estate to their preferences.

Despite its splendor and popularity, Drumbain was the second most viewed property in the UK on Rightmove, following a seven-bedroom mansion in Solihull, Warwickshire, priced at £4.5 million. Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, observed that the market’s most viewed homes this year boasted unique amenities such as home gyms, swimming pools, libraries, and temperature-controlled wine cellars, reflecting the evolving tastes of home buyers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

