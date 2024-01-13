en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Dream Homes Turn Nightmares: Weavers Chase Residents Confront Construction Faults

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Dream Homes Turn Nightmares: Weavers Chase Residents Confront Construction Faults

Woven into the picturesque hillside of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, the Weavers Chase housing estate promised an idyllic living experience. Built by Barratt’s David Wilson Homes, these properties were meant to emulate the charm of village life within a modern, stone-built home. However, the reality of residing in these aesthetically pleasing homes has proven to be a far cry from the serenity promised.

Unraveling the Dream

From the moment they stepped into their new homes, residents were confronted with a litany of construction faults. From waterlogged gardens to unfinished areas, the slew of problems was as varied as it was alarming. In one instance, a homeowner was trapped inside their bathroom when the lock fell off the door – a minor inconvenience that betrays a larger issue of poor workmanship.

Beyond these immediate concerns, residents also reported defects such as leaking pipes, poorly fitted baths, and crumbled door frames. One would expect a premium price tag to ensure impeccable construction quality. Yet, the residents of Weavers Chase found themselves grappling with such issues in their supposedly high-end homes.

Response and Repairs

Residents have repeatedly reached out to the builders, seeking resolutions for the multitude of issues plaguing their homes. While some faults have been rectified following persistent communication, many residents are still struggling with outstanding issues.

Testimonies from residents highlight the severity of some issues, with one homeowner having to re-screed the entire downstairs flooring and replace the drainage system. These aren’t minor repairs but major reconstructions, leading to significant out-of-pocket expenses and ongoing legal actions.

Trust in New Builds Shaken

This ordeal has understandably caused a deep loss of trust in new build homes among the residents. One resident voiced their disillusionment, vowing never to purchase a new build again. The significant premium paid for these homes has only magnified this feeling of betrayal.

The Weavers Chase housing estate, with its promise of picturesque living, has instead become a symbol of construction inefficiencies and unfulfilled promises. Despite the company’s profits, the residents are left dealing with the repercussions of subpar construction, their dream homes turning into nightmares.

0
United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
48 seconds ago
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
As the political landscape shifts towards digital mediums, Labour is amplifying its social media campaign against the Conservatives. Leveraging platforms such as Twitter, ahead of a crucial election year, Labour’s strategy is a blend of satire, controversy, and sharp criticism aimed at highlighting perceived Tory failures. Labour’s Top Ten Posts of 2023 The Mirror compiled
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
11 mins ago
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
15 mins ago
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Shakeup in British Television: Holly Willoughby to Leave 'This Morning'
5 mins ago
Shakeup in British Television: Holly Willoughby to Leave 'This Morning'
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
10 mins ago
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Day Packed with Action Across Northern Ireland's Football Leagues
10 mins ago
Day Packed with Action Across Northern Ireland's Football Leagues
Latest Headlines
World News
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
17 seconds
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
18 seconds
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
48 seconds
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
1 min
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
1 min
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
2 mins
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
2 mins
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
Inside Novak Djokovic's Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success
2 mins
Inside Novak Djokovic's Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
3 mins
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
38 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app