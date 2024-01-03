Dramatic Rescue Amid Severe Flooding in Norfolk Caused by Storm Henk

In a dramatic turn of events, severe flooding caused by Storm Henk in Norfolk led a driver to seek refuge atop their car. The incident unfolded on Podmore Lane in Scarning, prompting the arrival of police and fire crews at 7.20pm on Tuesday.

Emergency Response in Action

Authorities from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were swiftly on the scene, ensuring the safety of the stranded driver. A subsequent warning was issued to the public to refrain from unnecessary travel given the perilous conditions.

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc

The flooding was a direct result of Storm Henk, which swept the region with volatile winds and torrential rainfall, causing widespread disruption. Roads were submerged, power outages hit hundreds of homes, and fallen trees added to the chaos of travel. The A47 in Cambridgeshire also bore the brunt of the storm, being closed eastbound between the A1 (Wansford) and J15 (near Peterborough) due to the floodwaters.

Travel Disruptions Continue

Rail travel didn’t escape the storm’s wrath either, with Greater Anglia advising against any journeys on the Norwich to Ipswich line the following morning. Trains between Ipswich, Cambridge, Norwich, and Peterborough were cancelled as fallen trees damaged overhead electric wires. Cross Country rail replacement buses were set in motion between Cambridge and Leicester.

Several routes including the A605 in Northamptonshire, A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds, A1101 Welney Wash Road in Norfolk, A602 in Stevenage, and A606 Whitwell Road in Rutland were blocked due to flooding. The chaos caused by the storm and subsequent flooding led to evacuations at the Billing Aquadrome mobile home site near Northampton, as emergency services spent the night rescuing people from cars on flooded roads and clearing fallen trees.