United Kingdom

Dramatic Rescue Amid Severe Flooding in Norfolk Caused by Storm Henk

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Dramatic Rescue Amid Severe Flooding in Norfolk Caused by Storm Henk

In a dramatic turn of events, severe flooding caused by Storm Henk in Norfolk led a driver to seek refuge atop their car. The incident unfolded on Podmore Lane in Scarning, prompting the arrival of police and fire crews at 7.20pm on Tuesday.

Emergency Response in Action

Authorities from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were swiftly on the scene, ensuring the safety of the stranded driver. A subsequent warning was issued to the public to refrain from unnecessary travel given the perilous conditions.

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc

The flooding was a direct result of Storm Henk, which swept the region with volatile winds and torrential rainfall, causing widespread disruption. Roads were submerged, power outages hit hundreds of homes, and fallen trees added to the chaos of travel. The A47 in Cambridgeshire also bore the brunt of the storm, being closed eastbound between the A1 (Wansford) and J15 (near Peterborough) due to the floodwaters.

Travel Disruptions Continue

Rail travel didn’t escape the storm’s wrath either, with Greater Anglia advising against any journeys on the Norwich to Ipswich line the following morning. Trains between Ipswich, Cambridge, Norwich, and Peterborough were cancelled as fallen trees damaged overhead electric wires. Cross Country rail replacement buses were set in motion between Cambridge and Leicester.

Several routes including the A605 in Northamptonshire, A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds, A1101 Welney Wash Road in Norfolk, A602 in Stevenage, and A606 Whitwell Road in Rutland were blocked due to flooding. The chaos caused by the storm and subsequent flooding led to evacuations at the Billing Aquadrome mobile home site near Northampton, as emergency services spent the night rescuing people from cars on flooded roads and clearing fallen trees.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

