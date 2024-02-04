Dr. David Marjot: Breaking Age Barriers at Kingston University

At the ripe age of 95, Dr. David Marjot has etched his name in the annals of Kingston University history. He now holds the distinction of being the oldest graduate of the university, a title that has broken a long-standing record set in 1994. Dr. Marjot, a retired psychiatrist, was awarded his master's degree in modern European philosophy amidst a thunderous standing ovation at the graduation ceremony.

Philosophy: A Lifelong Pursuit

The journey leading to this momentous occasion was driven by a thirst for intellectual engagement and a desire to remain mentally active. Following the loss of his wife, to whom he was married for 65 years, Dr. Marjot turned to the realm of philosophy. Despite self-admitted challenges with memory, he remained undeterred. He attributes his success to the unwavering support from his educators at Kingston University and the enriching academic experience he encountered.

An Ongoing Academic Journey

Even at this stage of life, Dr. Marjot's academic appetite remains unsatiated. He is eyeing the pursuit of a part-time doctorate, a goal he aims to achieve by the age of 102. The retired psychiatrist, who qualified as a doctor in 1952, was inspired by a longing to delve deeper into philosophy. His decision to apply to the course was sparked by an advertisement he stumbled upon.

A Valuable Contributor

Dr. Marjot's presence in the classroom was not just as a student but also as a contributor of immense value. His professor, Stella Sandford, commended him for bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. His reflections on historical events added depth to the class discussions and enriched the learning experience for his fellow students. This lifelong learner from Surrey was accompanied by his son and son-in-law during the graduation ceremony held at the Rose Theatre in Kingston.

Dr. Marjot's tale is a remarkable testament to the power of lifelong learning. He may not be the oldest graduate in Britain—that accolade goes to Archie White, who graduated at 96 from the University of Brighton in 2021—but his achievement is no less significant. It is a shining beacon of inspiration for all, demonstrating that age is no barrier to intellectual pursuits.