Dr Anthony Hopkins Appointed as BSPB's Head of Policy Amidst Post-Brexit Challenges

Dr Anthony Hopkins has assumed a pivotal role as the head of policy at the British Society of Plant Breeders (BSPB), a position established to bolster the society's advocacy on behalf of plant breeders amidst a myriad of policy challenges. His appointment comes as an imperative response to ensure the representation and protection of plant breeders in the complex, post-Brexit policy landscape.

Dr Hopkins: A Vanguard for Agricultural Policy

Transitioning from his previous role as the chief crops adviser at the National Farmers' Union (NFU), Dr Hopkins brings to the table an extensive background in farming, agricultural policy, and a PhD in political strategy. This potent combination of experience and academic prowess positions him as a formidable advocate for the BSPB. Beyond his credentials, it is his ability to navigate the intricate maze of policy discussions that will ensure the BSPB's voice resonates with authority and purpose.

Addressing Immediate Priorities

Dr Hopkins' immediate focus will encompass a broad range of priorities. These include the resolution of trade barriers, securing long-term access to plant protection products and seed treatments, and a strong emphasis on gene editing technology. The latter, a highly contentious yet transformative tool in the agriculture sector, has seen significant advancements following the Precision Breeding Act.

A Steadfast Advocate for the Plant Breeding Sector

Robin Wood, BSPB Chair, expressed his confidence in Dr Hopkins, underscoring his potential to provide a potent voice for the society in policy matters. This confidence is well-founded, given Dr Hopkins' remarkable track record and his commitment to the cause. His appointment is a testament to the BSPB's dedication to supporting UK agriculture, domestic food security, and sustainability. It signals the society's intent to influence policy to recognize and support the value of the plant breeding sector, a cornerstone of modern agriculture.