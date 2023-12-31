Downton Abbey Creator Advocates for Indian-Style Rote Learning to Improve Literacy

Lord Julian Fellowes, the celebrated creator of Downton Abbey, has voiced his concerns over the pressing issue of literacy, particularly in Britain. He asserts that the educational reforms of the 1970s have ‘betrayed’ children, pointing to a significant decline in literacy rates since their enactment. Lord Fellowes is a patron of the Adult Literacy Trust, a relationship that further underscores his commitment to the cause of literacy.

Education Policies of the 70s: A Betrayal of Children

According to Lord Fellowes, educational policies of the 1970s have failed children in Britain. The ‘betrayal’, as he puts it, is starkly evident in the decline in literacy rates. It is estimated that more than seven million adults in England are functionally illiterate, a state of affairs Lord Fellowes attributes to these policies. The Downton Abbey creator believes that underprivileged children are at a particular disadvantage, deprived of the opportunities their middle or upper-class peers often take for granted.

Indian-Style Rote Learning: A Pathway to Improved Literacy

As a solution to this literacy crisis, Lord Fellowes proposes the adoption of Indian-style rote learning. Contrasting with comprehension-based education strategies, rote learning emphasizes memorization and repetition. Lord Fellowes argues that this traditional teaching method could significantly improve literacy rates among British children, pointing to the success of Indian children who habitually use this method. He contends that rote learning leads Indian children to read naturally within three or four years.

Overcoming Barriers: Social Media and Literacy

Lord Fellowes also expresses his belief that social media platforms should not form barriers to literacy. On the contrary, he advocates for these platforms to be leveraged to promote literacy and learning. He insists that campaigns encouraging literacy should not admit defeat in the face of platforms like TikTok but instead, harness their potential to reach and educate a wider audience.

In conclusion, Lord Fellowes’ critique of past educational reforms and his call for a more classical, rote-based approach to education present a compelling argument for change. As a patron of the Adult Literacy Trust and a vocal advocate for literacy, his views carry weight and invite serious consideration from educators and policymakers alike.