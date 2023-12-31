en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Downton Abbey Creator Advocates for Indian-Style Rote Learning to Improve Literacy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:01 pm EST
Downton Abbey Creator Advocates for Indian-Style Rote Learning to Improve Literacy

Lord Julian Fellowes, the celebrated creator of Downton Abbey, has voiced his concerns over the pressing issue of literacy, particularly in Britain. He asserts that the educational reforms of the 1970s have ‘betrayed’ children, pointing to a significant decline in literacy rates since their enactment. Lord Fellowes is a patron of the Adult Literacy Trust, a relationship that further underscores his commitment to the cause of literacy.

Education Policies of the 70s: A Betrayal of Children

According to Lord Fellowes, educational policies of the 1970s have failed children in Britain. The ‘betrayal’, as he puts it, is starkly evident in the decline in literacy rates. It is estimated that more than seven million adults in England are functionally illiterate, a state of affairs Lord Fellowes attributes to these policies. The Downton Abbey creator believes that underprivileged children are at a particular disadvantage, deprived of the opportunities their middle or upper-class peers often take for granted.

Indian-Style Rote Learning: A Pathway to Improved Literacy

As a solution to this literacy crisis, Lord Fellowes proposes the adoption of Indian-style rote learning. Contrasting with comprehension-based education strategies, rote learning emphasizes memorization and repetition. Lord Fellowes argues that this traditional teaching method could significantly improve literacy rates among British children, pointing to the success of Indian children who habitually use this method. He contends that rote learning leads Indian children to read naturally within three or four years.

Overcoming Barriers: Social Media and Literacy

Lord Fellowes also expresses his belief that social media platforms should not form barriers to literacy. On the contrary, he advocates for these platforms to be leveraged to promote literacy and learning. He insists that campaigns encouraging literacy should not admit defeat in the face of platforms like TikTok but instead, harness their potential to reach and educate a wider audience.

In conclusion, Lord Fellowes’ critique of past educational reforms and his call for a more classical, rote-based approach to education present a compelling argument for change. As a patron of the Adult Literacy Trust and a vocal advocate for literacy, his views carry weight and invite serious consideration from educators and policymakers alike.

0
Education India United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy Strikes Prominent Massachusetts Family: A Tale of Hidden Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

Serbian Students Stage 24-Hour Blockade in Protest Against Election Fraud

By Salman Akhtar

Salary Expectations vs Reality: A Study on New College Graduates

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dual Enrollment Programs: A Growing Strategy to Curb Higher Education Debt

By BNN Correspondents

Shattering Barriers: A Ghanaian Girl's Journey from a Leprosarium to A ...
@Education · 1 hour
Shattering Barriers: A Ghanaian Girl's Journey from a Leprosarium to A ...
heart comment 0
COVID-19’s Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Hadeel Hashem

COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Lord Fellowes Advocates for Rote Learning in British Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lord Fellowes Advocates for Rote Learning in British Education
Leadership Development Foundation Graduates Over 1000 Participants Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Leadership Development Foundation Graduates Over 1000 Participants Amid Financial Challenges
Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Experience

By Hadeel Hashem

Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
3 mins
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
3 mins
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
3 mins
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
Chancellor Scholz's Optimistic Outlook for Germany in New Year's Address
3 mins
Chancellor Scholz's Optimistic Outlook for Germany in New Year's Address
Premier League Round-Up: Villa, Palace, Chelsea, City, Forest and Wolves Secure Crucial Wins
6 mins
Premier League Round-Up: Villa, Palace, Chelsea, City, Forest and Wolves Secure Crucial Wins
UK MPs Propose Novel Approach to Improve Men's Health
6 mins
UK MPs Propose Novel Approach to Improve Men's Health
Voices of Malta 2023: A Nation's Pulse Through Notable Quotes
9 mins
Voices of Malta 2023: A Nation's Pulse Through Notable Quotes
North Korea Rejects Unification with South Korea, Intensifies Military Buildups
15 mins
North Korea Rejects Unification with South Korea, Intensifies Military Buildups
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea, Signalling Hardline Stance
16 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea, Signalling Hardline Stance
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app