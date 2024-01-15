Dorset Police Launches Operation Snap: Crowdsourcing Traffic Violation Evidence

In a novel initiative to curb traffic violations, Dorset Police has launched Operation Snap. This campaign empowers the public to report offences such as dangerous driving, mobile phone use while driving, careless driving, illegal overtaking, and traffic light contraventions through a secure online platform. The unique approach of crowdsourcing evidence through dashcam footage opens up a new front in the fight against road traffic offences.

Operation Snap: A Glimpse into the Initiative

Operation Snap is not just another traffic regulation campaign. It is a community-driven initiative that leverages advanced technology and harnesses the collective vigilance of the public. The project encourages individuals to submit dashcam footage of potential traffic violations they witness on the roads. This digital evidence is then securely uploaded via an online form available on Dorset Police’s website.

Determining the Course of Action

Upon receipt of the footage, traffic officers meticulously evaluate the content. The focus is on identifying the quality of the footage and the presence of a clear offence. If the evidence is deemed sufficient and an offence is apparent, the police may take a series of actions. These range from dispatching advisory letters to the offenders, extending invitations to educational courses, issuing fines, or in serious cases, instigating legal prosecution.

The Limitations and Assurances

While the initiative opens up a new avenue for public participation in maintaining traffic discipline, there are certain limitations. If the submitted footage is of subpar quality or does not clearly depict an offence, authorities will be unable to take action. Furthermore, due to the potential large volume of submissions, the police may not be able to provide updates to every individual who submits evidence. However, where necessary, they may contact submitters for additional information or court testimony. The police assure full support to those involved in any subsequent legal processes.