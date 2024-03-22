Dorset Climber Tackles Dix Mountain Equivalent for Climate Change Awareness, Aims to Raise £2,000

Chris Horan, 44, from Corfe Mullen, Dorset, has embarked on a unique challenge to climb the equivalent of Dix Mountain in the US, spanning 1.48km, to spotlight the issue of climate change. Horan, who is undertaking this feat over the month leading to his birthday on March 27, aims to ascend 50 meters daily, whether scaling walls indoors or braving outdoor climbs. His ambitious endeavor is dedicated to raising £2,000 for Friends of the Earth, an international charity that combats environmental, economic, and social issues, with a focus on the alarming global average temperature increase of 1.48C above the pre-industrial average.

Why Climbing and Why Now?

Horan's choice of challenge is deeply symbolic, connecting his passion for climbing with a pressing global concern. "The message on climate change is clear, we’ve got to rapidly decarbonise," he expressed during an interview with BBC Radio Solent. By selecting a distance that mirrors the global temperature rise, Horan aims to draw a tangible line between individual actions and global environmental impacts. His climbs will take place across various locations including Queen Elizabeth Leisure Centre in Wimborne, Project Climbing Centre in Poole, and The Cuttings on Portland.

Support and Significance

Horan's efforts have garnered support from Friends of the Earth, with spokesperson Ciara Golding stating, "More people than ever are concerned about the environment and are making sustainable choices in their own lives." Golding underscored the necessity of urgent action from political leaders to meet crucial climate targets and hold polluting industries accountable. Horan's initiative not only raises funds but also amplifies the dialogue on sustainable living and the significant strides individuals can undertake to mitigate climate change.

Personal Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Aside from his climbing challenge, Horan is no stranger to sustainable practices. He mentions adopting a lifestyle that includes driving an electric vehicle, installing solar panels with a house battery, avoiding air travel, and supporting local produce. "But there is only so much you can really do as an individual," he admits, highlighting the broader need for collective action and policy change to truly combat climate change. Through his climb, Horan aims to inspire and encourage more individuals to take meaningful steps towards sustainability.

As Chris Horan continues his ascent, both literally and figuratively, towards greater climate change awareness, his journey symbolizes a call to action. It serves as a powerful reminder of the impact individual initiatives can have when aligned with a global cause. Horan's story is not just about climbing; it's about rising to the challenge of creating a sustainable future for generations to come.