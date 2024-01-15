Dorset Children’s Services Secure Amidst Financial Challenges: A Testament to Innovation and Resilience

In the face of significant budgetary challenges, Dorset’s children’s services teams are poised to secure their jobs despite the necessity to realize more than £4 million in savings. Executive Director Theresa Leavy has conveyed a reassuring message: that not only will there be no job cuts, but there may even be growth in positions.

Positive Results from a Five-Year Transformation Plan

The department is navigating the fourth year of an ambitious five-year transformation plan. This initiative, rather than causing job losses, has instead borne fruit, generating significant returns and attracting substantial external funding. A calculated investment of £4.2 million has seen an impressive £19.5 million return, with the service securing £7.4 million in external funding during this period.

Pathfinder Project: A Focus on Family Support

Among the various initiatives, the Pathfinder project stands out. This project, aimed at ensuring children in need of care remain within their family networks, constitutes an integral part of Dorset’s strategy. While the children may not always be with their immediate family, the project emphasizes the importance of a familial environment.

Government Funding and Future Directions

The Pathfinder project’s innovative approach has drawn substantial government support, which includes a recent infusion of an additional £440,000. Dorset’s services have, in fact, earned a reputation for their innovative and effective methods, becoming one of only three pilot councils for the Pathfinder project. As they look ahead, the service plans to further their impact by assisting children with additional educational and physical needs to stay close to home, potentially in mainstream schools. The service also anticipates greater utilization of Coombe House’s special school facilities.

Moreover, the department has achieved considerable success in recruiting more foster carers and promoting kinship care, reinforcing the underlying theme of the importance of family support, multidisciplinary services, and a stable home environment for children in care.