en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Dogger Bank: A Marine Haven Amid Human Conflicts

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm EST
Dogger Bank: A Marine Haven Amid Human Conflicts

Off the coast of Yorkshire, about 70 miles out to sea, an underwater sandbank known as Dogger Bank silently narrates a tale of ecological importance and human interference. Once a connector between Britain and mainland Europe, Dogger Bank is now a sanctuary for a diverse range of marine life, from the vibrant soft corals and curious crabs to the mysterious sharks and the ancient ocean quahogs. These clams, with lifespans reaching up to 500 years, are living testimonials to the ocean’s history.

Protection Amid Turbulence

Despite being designated as a Marine Protected Area (MPA), Dogger Bank and the life it supports are not impervious to disturbances. It forms part of the 371 MPAs established around the British coasts, a network created to shield marine ecosystems from human-induced harm. However, the protective status does not guarantee an immunity to challenges.

A Battle Beneath the Waves

The underwater habitats, teeming with life, are under siege. The culprits? A trio of interests: energy companies, industrial fishers, and wildlife campaigners. Each group has its own stake in the marine environment, leading to a fierce competition for space and resources. This conflict of interests is not confined to British waters; it echoes a larger global concern about the usage of and rights to marine resources.

Striking a Balance

As nations and stakeholders grapple with the pressing need to balance environmental protection with economic and industrial pursuits, the future of Dogger Bank hangs in the balance. The decisions made in the coming years will shape not just the future governance of Britain’s waters, but also the future of marine conservation efforts worldwide. The story of Dogger Bank serves as a stark reminder that the depths of the ocean carry more than just secrets; they also carry the weight of human decisions and their far-reaching impacts.

0
United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Train Driver Cheats Death in Storm Gerrit: A Grave Communication Lapse Revealed

By Muhammad Jawad

Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts

By Saboor Bayat

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Jake and Hannah Graf: A Transgender Couple's Journey to Parenthood and Acceptance

By Safak Costu

Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tenn ...
@Sports · 22 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tenn ...
heart comment 0
Ricky Gervais’ ‘Armageddon’ Surges Amid Controversy and Minimal Promotion Impact

By BNN Correspondents

Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon' Surges Amid Controversy and Minimal Promotion Impact
Ricky Gervais’s ‘Armageddon’ Triumphs on Netflix Despite Controversy and Lack of Promotion

By Momen Zellmi

Ricky Gervais's 'Armageddon' Triumphs on Netflix Despite Controversy and Lack of Promotion
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship

By Salman Khan

Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
38 seconds
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
47 seconds
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
1 min
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
2 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
2 mins
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
3 mins
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
3 mins
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
3 mins
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
5 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app