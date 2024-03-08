Doctor Who's McCoy, Good Omens' Service Headline ACME Comic Con Glasgow, Expands Venue

ACME Comic Con is set to dazzle Glasgow with a star-studded lineup, featuring Sylvester McCoy of Doctor Who fame and Maggie Service, known for her role in Good Omens. Scheduled for March 9 and 10 at the Scottish Event Campus Exhibition Hall, this year's spring edition heralds an unprecedented expansion, sprawling across three halls to accommodate a burgeoning roster of celebrity guests, comic book artists, and interactive exhibits.

Advertisment

Star Power and Expansion

Highlighting the event are appearances by Sylvester McCoy and Maggie Service, alongside revered comic artist John Higgins and acclaimed writer Andy Diggle. This expansion not only accommodates more guests but also paves the way for an enriched attendee experience. The addition of Hall 3 marks a significant growth, reflecting the convention's rising prominence in the comic con circuit.

Interactive Exhibits and Attractions

Advertisment

New to this year are elaborate prop builds from beloved franchises such as Doctor Who and Moana, including a meticulously crafted Fantasy Tavern. Attendees can look forward to an immersive on-stage programme, the Superhero Academy, a dedicated gaming zone, photo opportunities, and cosplay competitions, ensuring an engaging experience for fans of all ages.

Comprehensive Fan Experience

Beyond celebrity sightings, ACME Comic Con invests in creating a holistic fan experience. The event's expansion facilitates a wider array of exhibits, from cutting-edge interactive displays to nostalgic prop recreations, catering to the diverse interests of its attendees. The convention underscores the growing appeal of comic cons as inclusive cultural phenomena that celebrate creativity, fandom, and community.

As ACME Comic Con prepares to open its doors, the event stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of comic book culture and its capacity to unite diverse fandoms. With its expanded venue and star-studded lineup, the Glasgow event promises to be a memorable weekend for enthusiasts and newcomers alike, fostering a vibrant community of fans and creators.