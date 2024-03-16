DIY Expert Jasmine Gurney Debunks Expensive Paint Myths, Shares Affordable Home Improvement Tips

Jasmine Gurney, a renowned DIY influencer and consultant, shares invaluable advice on cost-effective home renovations and the truth behind premium paint brands. With over 92,000 followers and a background in design technology, Gurney's expertise is transforming homes on a budget, including her own 1920s Bedfordshire project.

Painting Prep and Product Picks

According to Gurney, the success of a painting project lies in the preparation, emphasizing sanding, cleaning, and filling holes before applying paint. She also recommends using tape for clean lines, suggesting different tapes based on adhesive strength to protect delicate surfaces. Contrary to popular belief, Gurney advises against spending on high-end paint brands like Farrow & Ball, citing unfavorable reviews from professional painters. Instead, she praises affordable alternatives from Wilko and Dunelm, alongside mid-range options from Lick and Blend, for their quality and ease of use.

DIY Dos and Don'ts

Gurney stresses the importance of using new tools for each project to maintain quality, sharing a tip to store paint rollers in the fridge for future use with the same color. She encourages DIY enthusiasts to tackle woodwork projects, citing resources like YouTube tutorials and timber yards for cost-effective materials. For those intimidated by complex tasks, Gurney suggests simpler projects like making bathroom tiles, while advising against DIY for significant electrical work or anything involving gas, due to safety and insurance considerations.

Mastering Home Improvement Skills

Highlighting the accessibility of DIY projects, Gurney demystifies tasks like changing light fittings and creating custom paneling, offering resources for planning and execution. She shares personal experiences to illustrate the satisfaction and cost savings of DIY efforts, while cautioning against overambition in tasks like wall rendering, emphasizing the balance between ambition and practicality in home improvement.

Gurney's insights challenge the conventional wisdom on premium paints and underscore the value of preparation, resourcefulness, and learning in successful home renovations. Her approach not only saves money but also empowers homeowners to personalize their spaces creatively and confidently.