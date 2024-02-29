Discworld Enters Tabletop Realm: Modiphius Entertainment Launches RPG Kickstarter

Modiphius Entertainment has embarked on an ambitious journey to bring the beloved Discworld universe, created by the late Terry Pratchett, to life in a tabletop role-playing game format. The announcement comes nearly three decades after the last Discworld RPG was published, igniting excitement among fans of the series. With plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign later in 2024, the game, titled Terry Pratchett’s Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork, is poised to offer a deep dive into the fantastical world Pratchett so vividly depicted in his books.

Advertisment

Partnership with the Pratchett Estate

The development of this game marks a significant collaboration between Modiphius Entertainment and the Pratchett Estate. Rob Wilkins, representing the estate, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting Terry Pratchett's affection for role-playing games and the natural progression of his career from a Dungeon Master to one of the most celebrated fantasy authors. The estate's endorsement of Modiphius reflects a trust in the company's ability to honor Pratchett's legacy while introducing his world to a new generation of gamers.

Choosing Ankh-Morpork

Advertisment

Ankh-Morpork, the bustling metropolis at the heart of the Discworld series, is the chosen setting for the inaugural RPG. This location, teeming with the series' hallmark wit, intrigue, and complexity, provides an ideal backdrop for adventures. Chris Birch, founder of Modiphius, shared his excitement about the project, emphasizing the rich, immersive experiences that await players. By focusing on Ankh-Morpork, Modiphius aims to capture the essence of the Discworld, offering both fans and newcomers alike a chance to explore its streets and secrets firsthand.

Engaging the Fan Community

In preparation for the Kickstarter campaign, Modiphius is actively seeking input from the Discworld fan community. This approach not only underscores the company's commitment to remaining true to Pratchett's vision but also ensures that the game resonates with those who hold the series dear. By involving fans in the development process, Modiphius is fostering a collaborative spirit, ensuring the game's success and relevance upon release.

As anticipation builds for Terry Pratchett’s Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork, the partnership between Modiphius Entertainment and the Pratchett Estate represents a promising new chapter in the Discworld saga. With a focus on authenticity, community engagement, and the vibrant setting of Ankh-Morpork, this tabletop RPG promises to be a fitting tribute to Terry Pratchett's extraordinary legacy. As the project moves forward, fans around the globe eagerly await the chance to step into the shoes of their favorite characters and create their own stories within the rich tapestry of the Discworld.