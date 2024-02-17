Discover Woodside: A Grade II Listed Period House in Scawby

A gem nestled in the heart of Scawby, Woodside stands as a testament to architectural grace and the promise of an idyllic lifestyle. This magnificent Grade II listed period house, now on the market for around £895,000, beckons those who dream of spacious elegance and tranquil views. With its sprawling grounds of nearly two acres, the property offers a rare blend of expansive living space and a coveted location, within walking distance of sought-after amenities.

A Residence of Distinction

The grandeur of Woodside is immediately apparent upon entry. The central reception hallway serves as the heart of the home, leading to a main living room that radiates warmth and comfort. A formal dining room stands ready to host memorable gatherings, while the bespoke fitted breakfasting kitchen offers both style and functionality. The large conservatory, bathed in natural light, provides an inviting space for relaxation and contemplation of the serene surroundings. Across approximately 4,300 sq ft of living space, every room in Woodside whispers stories of elegance and refinement.

Living the Dream Over Three Floors

Woodside's accommodation spans three thoughtfully designed floors. The first floor hosts a modern shower room, five generous bedrooms, and a versatile walk-in dressing room/nursery, offering ample space for family and guests alike. The crown jewel of the residence is the large sixth bedroom on the second floor, a sanctuary that combines privacy and comfort with captivating views. This level also includes a convenient store cupboard, ensuring that every need is catered to within this exceptional home.

The allure of Woodside extends beyond its walls to the extensive grounds that envelop the house. Open views to the front and back invite residents to connect with nature in a personal oasis. The property boasts not only a large attached garage but also extensive parking, accommodating both residents and visitors with ease.