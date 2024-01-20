Disbanding of Safeguarding Board Exacerbates Trauma for Abuse Victims in Church of England

In a disconcerting development, the Church of England's dissolution of its Independent Safeguarding Board (ISB) has led to heightened trauma and suicidal tendencies among abuse victims. Clinical psychologist David Glasgow's assessment has revealed disturbing after-effects, shedding light on the significant harm inflicted on victims due to the abrupt closure of the ISB.

ISB's Journey: Promise to Peril

Established in January 2022, the ISB was designed to supervise the Church's National Safeguarding Team (NST). The board, however, faced an uphill battle from its inception, with members reporting instances of obstruction and hostility from Church officials. This friction culminated in the expulsion of the ISB's two board members in June 2022. The dismissal, which was met with intense backlash from abuse victims and criticism from within the Church, marked a significant turning point in the Church's safeguarding procedures.

Impact on Victims

Glasgow's report uncovered the severe repercussions of the ISB's closure on the victims. The sudden dismissal of the board amplified the victims' trauma, triggering an increase in symptoms such as self-harm, disassociation, and depression. The report paints a grim picture of the aftermath, with some cases even indicating life-threatening consequences.

The Road Ahead

In the wake of the ISB's collapse, the Church of England has appointed Professor Alexis Jay to develop a new safeguarding framework. Despite the harm caused, the Church has expressed its commitment to enhancing its safeguarding approach with a specific focus on adopting a trauma-informed method. This initiative is part of an independent scrutiny proposal led by Professor Jay, reflecting the Church's efforts to repair the damage and provide better support for abuse victims in the future.