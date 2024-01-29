Disabled Teenager Denied Entry into Pub: Controversy Erupts Over Policy

In a recent incident that has sparked outrage, 19-year-old Kayce Jackson, a young woman suffering from SWAN syndrome (Syndromes Without a Name), was reportedly denied entry into The Crown & Cushion, a pub in Biddulph, unaccompanied. The event left her distraught and it stirred a controversy that has been making waves in local and social media circles.

The Disputed Rule

The Crown & Cushion had initially publicized a rule on social media that required certain adults over the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The rule was later taken down after backlash. The pub's controversial policy was seemingly in response to complaints from regular patrons regarding the conduct of some unaccompanied over-18s and children.

Clarification and Confusion

Post the incident, The Crown & Cushion clarified to StokeonTrentLive that adults do not need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to frequent the pub. Despite this proclamation, the exact details of Kayce's experience remain hazy. The employee on duty at the time of the incident was unable to provide a clear explanation as to why Kayce was told she could not enter the pub without adult supervision.

Outrage and Repercussions

Krystle Jackson, Kayce's mother, has expressed her indignation over the incident. Kayce's experience has ignited a debate over the treatment of disabled individuals and the need for more inclusivity and understanding. The Crown & Cushion has reiterated that anyone over 18 is welcome to drink there without adult supervision. However, the controversy surrounding the initial rule and its impact on Kayce has not yet subsided.