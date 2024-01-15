Direct Commercial Unveils Regional Claims Clinics to Boost Broker Engagement

In a concerted effort to enhance broker engagement and streamline access to information, Direct Commercial, a reputable managing general agent (MGA), has announced the launch of regional claims clinics. These clinics, the brainchild of Direct Commercial, have a specific focus on commercial motor claims and are designed to foster face-to-face interactions that allow for rich exchanges of insights and experiences. The initiative is scheduled to kick off in February 2024.

Reimagining Broker Interaction

At the heart of these clinics is the objective to provide a platform where brokers and claims handlers can delve into discussions on issues pertinent to commercial motor claims. The concept embodies a unique blend of interaction and learning, aiming to fortify the bond between Direct Commercial and its network of brokers and claims handlers. The first of these events is slated to take place in Manchester on the 7th and 8th of February.

Revolutionizing Claims Handling

Carl Cripps, the claims director at Direct Commercial, emphasized the pivotal role face-to-face communication plays in improving broker interactions. According to Cripps, the goal of these clinics is to make the Direct Commercial team more accessible to brokers and claims handlers. The agenda includes discussions and essential guidance, with a special spotlight on roadside claims reporting.

Sustained Efforts for Enhanced Service

This initiative is not an isolated event. It follows closely on the heels of the recent launch of a new portal by Direct Commercial. The portal is intended to improve service offerings for brokers by augmenting flexibility and policy servicing. These sustained efforts by Direct Commercial signal a clear focus on enhancing engagement, improving service delivery, and nurturing stronger relationships with brokers and claims handlers nationwide.