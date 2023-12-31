Dionne Warwick Unveiled as ‘Weather’ on The Masked Singer UK: Fans Speculate Noel Fielding as ‘Dippy Egg’

The latest installment of the popular reality show, The Masked Singer UK, is already causing a stir among fans and critics alike. The show, which recently aired with characters such as Weather, Rat, Big Foot, Dippy Egg, Cricket, and Maypole, witnessed its first celebrity reveal of the season. The legendary Dionne Warwick was unveiled as the persona behind Weather, after a performance that showcased her iconic voice.

Warwick’s Unveiling Leaves Fans Starstruck

The revelation of Warwick’s participation was met with surprise and admiration. The soul icon, often regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time, was quickly recognized by both the judges and fans at home due to her distinctive voice. Despite the correct guesses, the judges expressed surprise at seeing Warwick on stage. The 83-year-old singer, who has three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, spoke about the challenge of keeping her involvement a secret, but expressed joy at participating in the show.

Fans Speculate on Dippy Egg’s Identity

While Warwick’s unmasking was a highlight of the episode, it’s the identity of Dippy Egg that has fans speculating. A collective of viewers has turned to social media to share their theory that Dippy Egg’s true identity is Noel Fielding, known for his role in The Great British Bake Off and his distinct voice. These suspicions arose from vocal clues during Dippy Egg’s performance, leading many to believe that the comedian and presenter is the one behind the mask.

Excitement Builds for Upcoming Episodes

The intriguing first episode concluded with Warwick’s unmasking and Maypole and Dippy Egg being saved by the judges, leaving Weather to be revealed. With six more celebrities hidden behind masks in the upcoming episodes, the excitement and anticipation for future reveals are palpable. Fans on social media also shared their excitement at correctly guessing Warwick’s identity and are eager to see how the remaining characters will continue to perform in disguise in the upcoming episodes.