Dilapidated Grade II Listed Property in Kent up for Auction: A Unique Opportunity

A historic Grade II listed property in Ramsgate, Kent, with a breathtaking view of the sea, has been put up for auction. The guide price stands at £350,000. This five-storey, mid-terrace building, owned by the same family for over six decades, is on the market for the first time in more than half a century. Having been described as the ‘worst’ seen by auctioneer Russell Taylor in his illustrious 20 years of auctioneering, the property’s condition is a testament to its description.

Auctioneer’s Nightmare, Investor’s Dream

The property is in a state of poor repair, with a sagging stained ceiling, heaps of garbage, shattered furniture, and even a filthy mattress obstructing the staircase. The backyard is no better, with an entire car, its windscreen cracked, buried under overgrown shrubs. The vehicle’s condition is so dilapidated that it’s impossible to identify its make and model. But beneath this veil of decay lies a golden opportunity for the right investor.

A Potential Transformation

The 19-room building presents an array of possibilities. Subject to necessary consents, it could be converted into flats, a house of multiple occupation, a family residence, or even a guesthouse. The lower ground floor houses two kitchens and what once served as a communal dining room. The remaining floors hold bedrooms, a bathroom, a toilet, and storage rooms. A walled courtyard garden at the rear completes the property’s layout.

Additional Property Up For Sale

Alongside this intriguing prospect in Kent, another property has been listed for sale. Crina Bottom, a remote farmhouse nestled near Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales, is also on the market. This four-bedroom farmhouse, constructed four centuries ago, is priced at £400,000. It boasts a wind turbine that yields an annual profit of £1,400, adding an environmentally friendly touch to the property’s appeal.

The auction for the Ramsgate property is slated for January 31, 2024, offering a unique opportunity for property developers and potential homeowners alike. Despite its present condition, the property’s future could be remarkably bright in the right hands.