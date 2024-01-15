en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Dilapidated Grade II Listed Property in Kent up for Auction: A Unique Opportunity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Dilapidated Grade II Listed Property in Kent up for Auction: A Unique Opportunity

A historic Grade II listed property in Ramsgate, Kent, with a breathtaking view of the sea, has been put up for auction. The guide price stands at £350,000. This five-storey, mid-terrace building, owned by the same family for over six decades, is on the market for the first time in more than half a century. Having been described as the ‘worst’ seen by auctioneer Russell Taylor in his illustrious 20 years of auctioneering, the property’s condition is a testament to its description.

Auctioneer’s Nightmare, Investor’s Dream

The property is in a state of poor repair, with a sagging stained ceiling, heaps of garbage, shattered furniture, and even a filthy mattress obstructing the staircase. The backyard is no better, with an entire car, its windscreen cracked, buried under overgrown shrubs. The vehicle’s condition is so dilapidated that it’s impossible to identify its make and model. But beneath this veil of decay lies a golden opportunity for the right investor.

A Potential Transformation

The 19-room building presents an array of possibilities. Subject to necessary consents, it could be converted into flats, a house of multiple occupation, a family residence, or even a guesthouse. The lower ground floor houses two kitchens and what once served as a communal dining room. The remaining floors hold bedrooms, a bathroom, a toilet, and storage rooms. A walled courtyard garden at the rear completes the property’s layout.

Additional Property Up For Sale

Alongside this intriguing prospect in Kent, another property has been listed for sale. Crina Bottom, a remote farmhouse nestled near Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales, is also on the market. This four-bedroom farmhouse, constructed four centuries ago, is priced at £400,000. It boasts a wind turbine that yields an annual profit of £1,400, adding an environmentally friendly touch to the property’s appeal.

The auction for the Ramsgate property is slated for January 31, 2024, offering a unique opportunity for property developers and potential homeowners alike. Despite its present condition, the property’s future could be remarkably bright in the right hands.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
1978 Ford Capri X Pack: From High-Speed Police Chases to Auction Block
On January 13, a 1978 Ford Capri X Pack, found a new home when it was auctioned off for a hefty £23,650 at Baron’s Auctioneers. This particular model, limited to only about 100 units supplied to Europe between 1977 and 1980, is distinguished not just for its exclusivity, but for a colorful past that includes
1978 Ford Capri X Pack: From High-Speed Police Chases to Auction Block
UK Churches Transform into Community Hubs with Government Funding
4 mins ago
UK Churches Transform into Community Hubs with Government Funding
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
4 mins ago
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
Katie Hopkins Criticized for Mocking Grieving Broadcaster Kate Garraway
2 mins ago
Katie Hopkins Criticized for Mocking Grieving Broadcaster Kate Garraway
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
2 mins ago
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Arctic Air Surge to Bring Severe Winter Weather to UK and France
3 mins ago
Arctic Air Surge to Bring Severe Winter Weather to UK and France
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
1 min
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
1 min
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
2 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
2 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
2 mins
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
2 mins
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
2 mins
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
3 mins
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
5 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
9 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
33 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app