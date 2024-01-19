Digital Marketing Veteran Mike Stopforth Joins Flume Amid Rapid Expansion

In a significant development, Mike Stopforth, a venerated figure in the digital marketing industry, has officially announced his alliance with Flume Digital Marketing, marking the onset of an exciting journey for the company. Stopforth's arrival comes at a time when Flume is rapidly expanding its global footprint and securing high-profile clients, underscoring the strategic nature of this alliance.

Stopforth's Storied Legacy

Stopforth is best known for his entrepreneurial prowess, demonstrated by the successful establishment of Cerebra, a social media agency that garnered numerous accolades before being acquired by WPP in 2013. His career trajectory also includes the establishment of Beyond Binary, a digital leadership academy aimed at nurturing the next generation of digital leaders, and 48HOURS, a crisis communication agency. This illustrious professional journey attests to Stopforth's deep-rooted expertise and innovative spirit in the digital marketing realm.

Flume's Sustained Growth

Flume Digital Marketing has been on a trajectory of exponential growth, punctuated by the acquisition of esteemed accounts such as Toyota and Absa. The company's growth has also been marked by geographical expansion, with the establishment of a new office in Amsterdam, signaling a commitment to advancing its global presence.

Prospects of the Stopforth-Flume Partnership

Stopforth expressed enthusiasm about merging his vast experience and extensive network with Flume, a company he perceives as a fresh wave of independent digital innovators. Flume's co-CEOs, Jacques Du Bruyn and Ruan Oosthuizen, have warmly welcomed Stopforth's addition to the team, emphasizing the pivotal role his expertise in talent development and nurturing will play in the agency's future. This is especially significant in light of Flume's international expansion and aspiration to rise as Africa's premier independent agency group.