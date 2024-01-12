en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Digital Consumer Influence Fuels Technological Evolution in Retail and Gambling Sectors

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Digital Consumer Influence Fuels Technological Evolution in Retail and Gambling Sectors

Driven by the preferences of an increasingly digital consumer, both the retail and gambling sectors have witnessed a surge of technological innovation and adaptation. In the UK, the sway of the digital consumer is evident as online shopping is projected to constitute 37.5% of the retail market by 2024, a growth spurred by product availability, competitive pricing, and the convenience of shopping from anywhere.

Emergence of Online Window Shopping

The digital consumer’s influence extends beyond mere transactions, shaping the very manner in which shopping is conducted. A notable trend is ‘online window shopping,’ where consumers browse the internet and social media platforms for inspiration prior to making a purchase. This trend underlines the increasing interplay between digital platforms and consumer behavior.

Mobile Phones Dominate Online Gambling

Similarly, in the online gambling industry, mobile phones have emerged as the dominant platform, particularly among younger users. Technological advancements in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and blockchain are augmenting the user experience by offering more immersive experiences and secure, low-fee transactions.

Role of AI and RegTech

As both industries continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of the digital consumer, they are exploring groundbreaking technologies. The retail industry is studying the use of AI to inspire shopping, while the gambling sector is implementing Regulatory Technology (RegTech) to comply with regulations such as age verification and anti-money laundering measures.

Convergence of Retail and Gambling Sectors

Amidst this backdrop of innovation and adaptation, a potential convergence of the retail and gambling industries is discernible as they cater to a shared digital consumer base. This ongoing cycle of technological innovation positions companies like Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) at the forefront. GLI plays a crucial role in regulating AI in gaming, ensuring that the industry incorporates AI technology effectively, and serves as a nexus between operators and regulators.

The influence of the digital consumer, therefore, is not just reshaping individual sectors, but it is also blurring the boundaries between them, potentially heralding a new era of integrated digital experiences.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Accounting Industry Sees Significant Personnel Changes Amidst Growth and Specialization
In a series of significant personnel changes, numerous accounting firms have announced new appointments and promotions, highlighting the ongoing growth and specialization within the industry. Firms continue to refine their expertise, develop their leadership, and expand their presence in various practice areas to better serve their clients and bolster their market standing. Key Appointments Mark
Accounting Industry Sees Significant Personnel Changes Amidst Growth and Specialization
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
2 mins ago
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
3 mins ago
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
Sappi Unveils Innovative, Recyclable Packaging Papers Crafted from Renewable Resources
1 min ago
Sappi Unveils Innovative, Recyclable Packaging Papers Crafted from Renewable Resources
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.
2 mins ago
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
2 mins ago
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
Latest Headlines
World News
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
43 seconds
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
2 mins
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
3 mins
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
4 mins
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
4 mins
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
5 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
5 mins
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
5 mins
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
7 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app