Didcot Residents Protest £70 Parking Scheme: A Town Divided

In the heart of England, the tranquility of Didcot, a town steeped in railway history and crowned the 'most normal town in England' in 2017, is being disrupted by the rumble of discontent. The cause? A newly introduced parking scheme that is seeing residents facing charges of up to £70 to park outside their own homes.

A Town in Turmoil

Known for its iconic skyline graced by local power stations and its strong historical ties to the Great Western Railway, Didcot has been a symbol of quintessential English life. But the recent introduction of the controlled parking zone (CPZ) scheme has stirred the placid waters of this town, igniting protests and sparking a heated debate among its inhabitants.

The New Parking Scheme: A Necessary Evil?

Under the new CPZ scheme, residents are required to apply for permits costing £70 per year for their first two vehicles, a move that has been met with widespread dissatisfaction. Critics of the scheme argue that it is an unfair levy, a sentiment echoed by many who view these measures as 'anti-car' and fear the looming threat of significant fines.

Defending the Scheme

Despite the public outcry, the Oxfordshire County Council stands firm on its decision. The council maintains that the scheme's primary intent is to prioritize the residents' parking needs and prevent overcrowding by commuters and shoppers. Yet, this justification has done little to quell the growing discontent among locals, setting the stage for a contentious battle over parking rights in this historical British town.