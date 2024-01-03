Didcot Library Hosts First Robot Coding Event for Local Children

Children aged eight to 13 in Didcot are being offered an exciting opportunity to explore the world of robotics and coding, thanks to a new initiative by Didcot Library. On January 5, from 2pm to 3pm, the library is set to host an engaging robot coding event, marking the first time it has delved into such an interactive and educational activity.

Unleashing Creativity through Coding

During this event, the young participants will not only be coding robots but also learning how to program them to make various movements. Additionally, the event will feature robot-themed games, thus combining learning and fun in a unique way. This will facilitate a holistic learning experience, allowing children to explore their creativity, develop problem-solving skills, and gain a hands-on introduction to the world of coding and robotics.

Makerspace Collaboration: A Win-Win Scenario

This event is a result of collaborative efforts between Didcot Library and Makerspace at Oxford Westgate Library. Makerspace is a pioneer in providing access to new technology and cultivating new skills through diverse activities. By providing its state-of-the-art equipment to Didcot Library at no cost, Makerspace is ensuring that the event is free and accessible to all, thereby fostering a sense of community and shared learning.

Eyeing Regular Occurrences and Greater Impact

Sue Andrew, the dynamic force from Didcot Library managing this initiative, has expressed optimism about the event’s potential success, hinting at the possibility of making it a regular occurrence, especially during school holidays. Such regular sessions would provide cost-effective educational activities for families with multiple children, bridging the gap between education and entertainment, and making learning an enjoyable endeavor.

With the success of similar events at the Westgate Library, the Didcot Library’s foray into robot coding events signifies a positive trend towards leveraging technology for educational purposes. It’s a testament to the evolving role of libraries as community centers that promote learning and engagement in novel ways, heralding a brighter future for the next generation.